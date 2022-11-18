Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.82 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.