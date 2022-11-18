Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

SPLK opened at $78.25 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

