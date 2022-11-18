SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
SSNC opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
