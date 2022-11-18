SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

