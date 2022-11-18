Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

STGW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Stagwell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stagwell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

