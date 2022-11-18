Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
STGW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Stagwell Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stagwell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
