Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Director Sells C$91,000.00 in Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Rating) Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,956,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,897.50.

Stampede Drilling Stock Up 1.4 %

CVE SDI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.35. 54,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.63 million and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of 10 telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

