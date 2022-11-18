Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Director Sells C$91,000.00 in Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Rating) Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,956,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,897.50.
Stampede Drilling Stock Up 1.4 %
CVE SDI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.35. 54,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.63 million and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.
Stampede Drilling Company Profile
