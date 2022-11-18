Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Up 1.2%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.11). 26,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.05).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £668.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.85.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

