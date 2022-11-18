Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.97 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

