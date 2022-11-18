Stargate Finance Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $55.14 million and $4.28 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

