Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $74.41 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Status has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $74.41 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02134782 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,292,343.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

