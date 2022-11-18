Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $74.47 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Status has a market cap of $74.47 million and $6.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00237670 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02134782 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,292,343.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

