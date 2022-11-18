Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $65.35 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and $3.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,625.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00373041 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025669 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00116241 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00803375 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00631162 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00234966 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
