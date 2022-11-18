Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$36.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

