Stifel Nicolaus Trims Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI) Target Price to C$0.65

Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.