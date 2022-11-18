StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

