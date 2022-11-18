StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

