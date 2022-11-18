StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.81.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.