StockNews.com Downgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Stock Down 4.0 %

PRTS opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $290.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CarParts.com by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 215,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 140,068 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,192,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.