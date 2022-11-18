StockNews.com Downgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock opened at $472.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
