StockNews.com Downgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $472.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

