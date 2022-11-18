StockNews.com Downgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.79. 12,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,079 shares of company stock worth $9,130,653 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

