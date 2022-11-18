StockNews.com Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities downgraded Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Medallion Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
