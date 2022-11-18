StockNews.com Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities downgraded Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.