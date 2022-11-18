StockNews.com Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,372 shares of company stock valued at $766,513. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

