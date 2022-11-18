StockNews.com Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $91.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $1,618,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

