StockNews.com Upgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Buy

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 116.3% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 79,711 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 264,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.