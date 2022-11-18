StockNews.com Upgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Buy

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.