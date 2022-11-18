StockNews.com Upgrades Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCI stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

