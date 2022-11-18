Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.80 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Storj has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $124.80 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00569542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.04 or 0.29666534 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

