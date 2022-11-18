STP One Day Volume Reaches $4.52 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02806531 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,293,398.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

