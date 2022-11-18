Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.89. The company had a trading volume of 138,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,442. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

