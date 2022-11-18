Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 697 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $62.88. 105,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,926. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

