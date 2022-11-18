Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. 302,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

