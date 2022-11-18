Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

