Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Downgraded to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$23.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.25.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a neutral rating to a tender rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.