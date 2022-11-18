SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunPower by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

