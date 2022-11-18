sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $47.65 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,501,464 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

