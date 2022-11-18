sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $48.22 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,164,961 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

