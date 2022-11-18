Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $2.25

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.13.
Taboola.com Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
