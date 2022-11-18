Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40.84 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $40.84 million and $647,174.49 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,798,158,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,345,848,068 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

