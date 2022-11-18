Sweat Economy Price Tops $0.0124 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $632,734.49 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,795,417,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,435,682 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

