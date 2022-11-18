Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.17

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 199357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Switch Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Switch by 575.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth about $46,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Switch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

