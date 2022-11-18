Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Stock Performance

SYZ traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,519. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a market cap of C$100.45 million and a P/E ratio of 38.18.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.