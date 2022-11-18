Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.
Syneos Health Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of SYNH opened at $31.75 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
