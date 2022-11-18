Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.

Syneos Health Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SYNH opened at $31.75 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

