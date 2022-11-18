Syscoin One Day Volume Hits $2.49 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $76.56 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,872,342 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

