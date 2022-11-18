Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,498. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 77.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 443,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

