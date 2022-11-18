Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,498. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 77.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 443,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
