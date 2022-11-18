Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.29. The company had a trading volume of 143,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $256.64.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

