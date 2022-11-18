Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Target alerts:

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,132,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Target by 201.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 30,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.