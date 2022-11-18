Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $256.64.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

