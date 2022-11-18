Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.07.

TGT stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $256.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

