Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $256.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Target alerts:

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 406,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.