TD Securities Lowers Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CSH.UN opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.50. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$7.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,060.00%.

In other news, Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,191.36.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

