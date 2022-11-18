TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

NYSE FTI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $40,881,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 4,750,933 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in TechnipFMC by 64.3% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,642,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after buying an additional 1,817,115 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

