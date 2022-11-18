Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.98

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.98 and traded as low as C$45.20. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$45.50, with a volume of 2,194 shares traded.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.96. The company has a market cap of C$23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

